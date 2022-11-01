Stephanie Hsu joins the star-studded film “The Fall Guy”

Stephanie Hsu has been cast in The Fall Guy, a semi-reboot of the 1980s TV series.

She will also appear in Rian Johnson’s highly awaited Peacock series, Poker Face.

Also set for roles in Everything Everywhere All at Once and American Born Chinese.

Stephanie Hsu’s career has taken off after she was cast in the lead role of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s multiverse-hopping film Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The actress has recently been confirmed to appear in Rian Johnson’s highly awaited Peacock series, Poker Face, as well as the Disney+ comedy American Born Chinese.

The Fall Guy, a star-studded semi-reboot, has cast Hsu, according to source today. Along with the previously revealed Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hsu will also appear in the remake of a 1980s television series.

The Fall Guy, directed by David Leitch (Bullet Train), will feature a stuntman (Ryan Gosling) who has had a long and difficult career in the film business.

The stuntman is discovering that his body doesn’t function the same way it used to after putting himself in every condition imaginable during his time in front of the camera.

When working on his most recent film, he crosses paths with an actor he formerly stood in for before being replaced, he hits yet another brick block.

In this Drew Pearce-written thriller, things take a surprising turn when the movie star goes missing.

Hsu will play his assistant, with Taylor-Johnson playing the movie star. The character of a prosthetic makeup artist with a turbulent romantic history with Gosling’s stuntman was cast on Blunt.

The titular stuntman who worked on Hollywood sets by day and on the seedy streets of Los Angeles as a bounty hunter by night was played by Lee Majors (The Six Million Dollar Man) in the original 1980s action television series.

Hsu appeared in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and the Broadway production Be More Chill before launching her currently popular career.

Hsu discussed her former perspective that she had never believed it was feasible to earn a full career in television and film during an interview with Perri Nemiroff.

The actress stated, “I guess I just have felt really surprised all along the way that I get to do this,” before confessing that she didn’t fully appreciate her accomplishment until she was working on both the Broadway production and the third season of The Marvelous Mrs.

Maisel at the same time. Her self-confidence grew as a result of her realisation that she was “strong enough to accomplish it all at once.”

Our best assumption is that Hsu is even more confident given her great ability and the countless opportunities that lie ahead of her given her present track record of appearing on call sheets one after the other.

A 2024 release date is being considered for The Fall Guy.

