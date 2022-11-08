Stephen Colbert jokes “Killing the Queen” was Liz Truss’s fault

John was asked what he knew about Rishi Sunak, who Oliver said was a comedian.

John hit the desk in a fit of laughter before he said.

Her curtsy killed the queen.

Advertisement

Stephen Colbert made a joke that Liz Truss was the one who “killed the queen,” which made John Oliver laugh out loud.

John was asked what he knew about Rishi Sunak, who Oliver said was a comedian. “wealthy beyond any real, realistic

“How’s his curtsy?” Stephen asked. “Because I don’t know if you saw Liz Truss’s curtsy, but it killed the queen.” “Her curtsy killed the queen.”

John hit the desk in a fit of laughter before he said, “It did.” I don’t want to hear any expletives from CBS’s lawyers here.

“It did. Liz Truss, through her curtsy, killed the Queen, because the Queen looked at Liz Truss, thought, “You know what? I don’t want to do this anymore,” and died. That’s what happened.

Also Read The Firm won’t “get involved” with Prince Harry’s book buzz They don't want to engage until they hear what's in it. The...

Advertisement

Stephen said, “That’s a fact.” “That is a verifiable blue check on that fact right there.”

“I’ve got eight dollars on me right now; you can blue-check that fact,” Oliver replied, in reference to Elon Musk’s plans to make Twitter users pay to be verified on the platform.