Suniel Shetty wants ‘Raju’ back for ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Fans of Akshay Kumar were shocked when he quit Hera Pheri 3. The actor said at a recent event that he is no longer in the comic caper franchise. Akshay told that he wouldn’t be in Hera Pheri 3 because the script wasn’t good enough. Now, his co-star in the show, Suniel Shetty, has said that he will try to get Akshay back on board. Akshay’s fans were upset that Kartik Aaryan was cast instead of him in the movie. Suniel’s statement may calm them down. The actor from Dharavi Bank said he would talk to Firoz Nadiadwala about the news, which shocked him. He said, “Hera Pheri 3 won’t be the same without Akshay.”

In an interaction with Media, Suniel stated that, “Everything was on track, but I don’t know what happened suddenly [that] Akshay is not a part of it anymore. Once I am [done with] Dharavi Bank promotions, I will sit with Firoz [Nadiadwala, producer] and understand why and how this happened. Akshay, Paresh and I had committed to the movie, and this twist has stunned me.” He further added, “Hera Pheri 3 cannot be the same without Akshay. Raju, Babu bhaiyya and Shyam are iconic characters whose journeys have been together. There’s palpable excitement when you mention the film. I want to see if things can still fall in place.”

“The film was offered to me, but I wasn’t happy with the script,” Akshay said at an event. I have to give people what they want. So, I didn’t go through with it. I took a step behind. It’s an important part of my life and journey. I’m very upset that I can’t do it, too. But I’m not happy with how things have turned out creatively.”

