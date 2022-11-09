Sunny Leone photo on Karnataka TET admission card goes viral

The hall ticket of a student taking the Karnataka Teachers’ Eligibility Test-2022 featured a photo of the actress Sunny Leone. On social media, a screenshot of the admit card has gone viral.

The applicant had submitted an application for a teaching position in Shivamogga and was from Koppa in the Chikmagalur district.

With the assistance of staff from the Department of Public Instruction, the applicant was able to use the dit option to swap Sunny Leone’s picture out for her own on the hall ticket, according to the Deccan Herald. The system, however, did not reflect the modification.

By adhering to her photo and signing right there, the candidate was given permission to take the test. When she received a printout of her application after submitting it, she commented that everything was perfect.

Karnataka On Tuesday, the head of the Congress’ social media claimed on Twitter that the state education department had printed the actress’ photo on the entrance ticket rather than the candidate’s.

When Naidu tweeted, “In the teacher’s recruitment hall ticket, instead of the candidate’s photo, the education department had printed the photo of Blue Film actress Sunny Leone. What can we expect from the party which watched blue films inside the assembly.”

The office of BC Nagesh responded to Naidu’s claim by issuing the following statement: “Candidate has to upload a photo. The system takes whatever photo they attach to the file. When we asked the candidate if she put Sunny Leone’s photo on her admit card, she said her husband’s friend uploaded her information.”

The government said that the error was not the fault of the education department. The police have been contacted with a complaint from the Karnataka education department.

Officers from the Shivamogga cyber unit have opened an investigation into the event.

