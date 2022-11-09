Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sunny Leone photo on Karnataka TET admission card goes viral

Sunny Leone photo on Karnataka TET admission card goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Sunny Leone photo on Karnataka TET admission card goes viral

Sunny Leone photo on Karnataka TET admission card goes viral

Advertisement

The hall ticket of a student taking the Karnataka Teachers’ Eligibility Test-2022 featured a photo of the actress Sunny Leone. On social media, a screenshot of the admit card has gone viral.

The applicant had submitted an application for a teaching position in Shivamogga and was from Koppa in the Chikmagalur district.
With the assistance of staff from the Department of Public Instruction, the applicant was able to use the dit option to swap Sunny Leone’s picture out for her own on the hall ticket, according to the Deccan Herald. The system, however, did not reflect the modification.

By adhering to her photo and signing right there, the candidate was given permission to take the test. When she received a printout of her application after submitting it, she commented that everything was perfect.

Advertisement

Karnataka On Tuesday, the head of the Congress’ social media claimed on Twitter that the state education department had printed the actress’ photo on the entrance ticket rather than the candidate’s.

When Naidu tweeted, “In the teacher’s recruitment hall ticket, instead of the candidate’s photo, the education department had printed the photo of Blue Film actress Sunny Leone. What can we expect from the party which watched blue films inside the assembly.”

The office of BC Nagesh responded to Naidu’s claim by issuing the following statement:  “Candidate has to upload a photo. The system takes whatever photo they attach to the file. When we asked the candidate if she put Sunny Leone’s photo on her admit card, she said her husband’s friend uploaded her information.”

The government said that the error was not the fault of the education department. The police have been contacted with a complaint from the Karnataka education department.

Officers from the Shivamogga cyber unit have opened an investigation into the event.

Also Read

Sunny Leone says Halloween is for dress up its okay to be messy
Sunny Leone says Halloween is for dress up its okay to be messy

The main goals of holidays and celebrations are to increase happiness and...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend this year's BAFTA Award event
Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend this year's BAFTA Award event
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian flaunt in brand new pics
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian flaunt in brand new pics
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Shiamak Davar shared Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan's BTS picture
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Kim Kardashian posts cute images of her family's Ski vacation
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Sadia Imam celebrates her daughter Meerub’s birthday
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
Paul Rudd remembers the painful lesson his late father taught him
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story