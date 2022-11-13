‘Suno Chanda’ couple Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed are back on screen together

Advertisement
‘Suno Chanda’ couple Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed are back on the screen together

Articles
Iqra Aziz is a famous Pakistani actress who became well-known because of her roles in the popular series Ranjha Ranjha Kerdi and Suno Chanda. Iqra Aziz recently made headlines for refusing to work with Feroze Khan amid the drama surrounding his divorce. Her supporters applauded her for taking such a risk.

Syed Wajahat Hussain, the director of Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, made her a significant offer following her choice. The new drama is titled Mannat Murad, and Syed Wajahat Hussain will serve as its director. Nadia Akhtar is the author of the drama. Apparently, the inside information has been verified.

Farhan Saeed will play the male lead in the show. It is a Ramadan play that will be created for the next year under the auspices of 7thSkyEntertainment.

Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed Making A Comeback After Suno Chanda

The return of the most adored and cute on-screen duo has fans ecstatic. There are countless admirers all over the world who like their on-screen connection. Here are some comments made by the couple’s admirers.

Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed Making A Comeback After Suno Chanda

Iqra Aziz and Farhan Saeed Making A Comeback After Suno Chanda

