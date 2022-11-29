‘Super Mario Bros’ trailer teases new image of Peach’s Castle

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, 2023 will be released in theatres next April.

A new image has been released teasing Princess Peach’s role in the film.

Anya Taylor-Joy will play the iconic Princess.

Advertisement

On the animation front, this includes Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment’s highly anticipated release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, 2023 is shaping up to be another fantastic year for film.

The adventure in the Mushroom Kingdom, starring Chris Pratt, will be released in theatres next April. Nintendo has now released a new image teasing Princess Peach’s role in the upcoming film, ahead of its second trailer.

The illustration depicts the film’s interpretation of Peach’s Castle. Specifically, the stained-glass window of Peach that can be found in the castle in all of Mario’s previous games.

However, the window appears to have been relocated from above the front door to behind Peach’s throne.

A red velvet staircase leads up to the throne, as in Super Mario Odyssey. Peach is the only thing missing from the image. While we know that Anya Taylor-Joy will play the iconic Princess in the film, the character has been completely absent from all marketing thus far.

That appears to be changing with the release of the second Super Mario Bros. trailer, as the message accompanying this new image reads, “The castle awaits.”

Advertisement

The castle text is replaced with a fun castle emoji in classic Mario fashion. Nintendo of America confirmed in another post with the same image that the new trailer would debut in the latest Super Mario Bros.

Movie Direct on Tuesday, November 29 at 2 p.m. PT on their YouTube channel.

While Taylor-Joy is better known for her horror roles in modern classics such as The Witch, The Northman, Last Night in Soho, and The Menu, she has also demonstrated her brilliant comedy chops in her criminally underappreciated Emma adaptation.

For that reason alone, it will be fascinating to see how much energy she brings to the role and what her voice sounds like.

This trailer will most likely reveal more of the film’s plot, which hopefully will not involve Bowser kidnapping Peach like in most of the games. Taylor-Joy is far too talented to be wasted on such a story.

Whatever the case, Taylor-Joy will appear in The Super Mario Bros. Movie alongside Pratt, Day, Black, Key, Seth Rogen, and original Mario voice actor Charles Martinet on April 7, 2023.

Advertisement

You can see the new Peach-centric image, as well as the previously released teaser, down below before the new trailer drops.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by The Super Mario Bros. Movie (@supermariomovie)

Also Read ‘The Mean One’ trailer shows a killer side to Dr. Suess’ character The Mean One is an adaptation of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch...