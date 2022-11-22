Syeda Aliza Sultan calls ex-husband Feroze Khan her “Utran”

Advertisement
The union of Feroze Khan and Syeda Aliza Sultan was prearranged. Many people were shocked when Feroze Khan and his family revealed he was getting married because the star was so young. The former couple is the parents of two children, Sultan Khan and Fatima Khan. Aliza and Feroze are among the numerous famous couples who have broken up this year, but their split made headlines when it was revealed that domestic violence was the cause of their divorce.

Feroze Khan recently released a rap song that many referred to as a diss track in light of the divorce and the allegations. His sisters have also been cryptically opposing Aliza’s version of events and defending their brother.

Now, Syeda Aliza Sultan has posted a poem to Instagram and appears to be referring to Feroze Kha as her “Utran.” Look into:

Aliza shared a photo of herself holding her child and this caption with her caption:

People are responding to Syeda Aliza Sultan’s message, with many wishing her well and others calling for a suitable response for Feroze Khan:

