  • Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘hated each other’
  • Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger have co-starred in “The Expendables” and “Escape Plan,” but they weren’t always buddies.
  • Stallone reportedly told Forbes that the two hated one other since they were box office competitors in the 1980s and 1990s.
  • Stallone: “We hated each other.”
Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger have co-starred in “The Expendables” and “Escape Plan,” but they weren’t always buddies. Stallone reportedly told Forbes that the two hated one other since they were box office competitors in the 1980s and 1990s.

Stallone: “We hated each other.” We pioneered a genre that hasn’t been seen since, which may seem egotistical. So the competitiveness, since it’s his nature and mine, helped, but off-screen we were still competing and that wasn’t healthy, but we’ve become excellent friends.

Stallone dominated the 1980s action genre with the Rambo movies, “Cobra,” and “Tango & Cash.” Schwarzenegger kicked off the decade with “Conan the Barbarian” (1982) and “The Terminator” (1984), which made his battle with Stallone intensify. “Commando” (1985) and “Predator” (1987) extended Schwarzenegger’s triumph (1987).

Speaking on “The Jonathan Ross Show,” Stallone remarked, “We couldn’t be in the same galaxy together for a bit.” We hated each other”

Stallone and Schwarzenegger are now close pals. Schwarzenegger appeared in Stallone’s 2010 franchise-starter “The Expendables” and two sequels. Schwarzenegger was hesitant to return for “The Expendables 2” when it looked Stallone may lose the franchise.

Schwarzenegger remarked, “No ‘Expendables’ without Sly.” “I wouldn’t do the film without him.”

Schwarzenegger quit after the third film because he felt underused. He told Vanity Fair, “The first two were great, but the third was poorly written. I didn’t feel like I added anything to the film.” I adore the series. I love this series. I believe Sly’s ideas are fantastic, and if they create a decent screenplay with a well-developed role for me, I’d do it. Unless,”

“Escape Plan” made $137 million worldwide and starred Stallone and Schwarzenegger. Stallone starred in two sequels.

