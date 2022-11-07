Sylvester Stallone said that he made a “tragic mistake” that almost caused the end of his 25-year marriage. “

Sometimes I put work before [my family], and that’s a terrible mistake that won’t happen again,” the “Rocky” star told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview that came out Monday.

Jennifer Flavin, who was married to Stallone for more than 20 years, asked for a divorce in August.

Jennifer Flavin, who was married to Stallone for more than 20 years, asked for a divorce in August. At first, the breakup looked bad because Stallone, who is 76 years old, covered up his tattoos that were dedicated to the former model.

Stallone denied rumours that a “trivial dispute” about a puppy ended the marriage. Jennifer is kind. “I love her forever,” he remarked. Wonderful lady. She’s lovely.” Flavin, 54, and Stallone reconciled and had the Florida lawsuit dismissed when Flavin chose to divorce. “I hope you’re with folks who understand the imperfections of life,” the actor said.

The reunited couple has attended many events with their three children, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. Stallone has two boys with his first wife, Sasha Czack, from 1974 until 1985. Sage and Seargeoh.

