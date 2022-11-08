Advertisement
Tabu's birthday bash turns into a pyjama party

Tabu’s birthday bash turns into a pyjama party

Articles
Tabu’s birthday bash turns into a pyjama party

Tabu’s birthday bash turns into a pyjama party

Tabu is a veteran Bollywood actor who has been in dozens of movies over many years. On November 4, she turned 52. She had a fun birthday party on Monday night with her best friends from Bollywood, Shilpa Shetty and Farah Khan Kunder. Shilpa and Farah made Tabu’s party a pyjama party to make her feel more special, and we’re loving the sneak peeks the actors are giving us. Please take a look at this.

Farah posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, “Pyjama party, but we were dressed up to celebrate @tabutiful’s birthday. Thank you, @theshilpashetty, for promising us Bastian and ending up at mine.” In the picture, Farah, Shilpa Shetty, and Tabu were all shown. They seemed to enjoy each other’s company very much.

Fans left hearts in the comments section soon after this post. “3 darlings,” one fan wrote. Shamita Shetty, who is on TV, also left red hearts in the comments. Shilpa wrote in the comments section a few minutes later: “@farahkhankunder @tabutiful @bastianmumbai As long as the after party is at your house, the promise will be kept. Farhooo. Happppyyy Burdaaayyyy Timpoooooo meri jaan.”
Work Front for Tabu

2022’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 featured Tabu. Anees Bazmee directed. This film grossed nicely. Drishyam 2 will feature Tabu, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Akshaye Khanna, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor.

Shilpa Shetty’s Career
Nikamma will star Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani, and Shirley Setia. In Rohit Shetty’s “Indian Police Force” opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Shetty will make her online debut.

Choreographer Farah Khan Khan has choreographed around 100 songs in 80 movies. Best Choreography was his National Film Award. In 2003.

Ajay Devgn cleans Tabu's wound as she winces in pain in the video
Ajay Devgn cleans Tabu’s wound as she winces in pain in the video

Actor Ajay Devgn posted a heartfelt message on Instagram to wish actress...

