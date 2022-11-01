Takeoff, Migos Rapper was shot in Houston and died at age 28

Takeoff, one of the rappers from the group Migos passed away.

In a shooting in Houston on November 1.

Takeoff and his uncle Quavo were present during the shooting.

Takeoff, one of the rappers from the group Migos along with Offset and Quavo, passed away in a shooting in Houston on November 1.

An adored member of the Migos family has passed away.

Rapper Takeoff was slain in a gunshot that took place early on November 1 in Houston, according to a representative for the musician. He was 28.

Authorities claim that Takeoff, whose actual name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, and his uncle Quavo were present during the shooting during a private party held at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.

A guy was pronounced dead at the site when Houston police arrived, and two further patients were transferred to nearby hospitals. The victim’s name has not yet been made public by the authorities.

According to sources, Quavo, 31, was unharmed in the incident. Offset, another member of the Migos, 30, didn’t appear to be present at the party either, since he released video of Cardi B and her children Kulture, 4, and Wave, 15 months, celebrating Halloween together earlier in the day.

Many fans and celebrities expressed their sorrow at Takeoff’s demise on social media as soon as the news broke, including Kelly Rowland, who commented on her Instagram Story that she was “keeping his family in my prayers!!!”

On her Instagram Story, Lori Harvey also posted, “This is so heartbreaking.”

It makes sense that many people are still in shock over Takeoff’s passing in the meanwhile.

Teyana Taylor posted on Instagram, asking for someone to “Please tell me this is just a bad dream pleaseeeeeeee.” “I don’t want to believe this lil bro please.”

Takeoff uploaded a picture of himself on Instagram Story with the song “Stop Breathing” by Playboy Carti playing a few hours before he passed away.

