Takeoff's family members holds a memorial for him in Atlanta







  • Takeoff’s fans, friends, and family gathered in Atlanta for a memorial service.
  • His cousin Offset and Uncle Quavo made speeches at the event.
  • While authorities investigate the tragedy, Takeoff’s inner circle continues to mourn his death.
Takeoff’s fans, friends and family members have come together to honor his legacy.

Ten days after the Migos rapper, 28, was slain in a shooting in Houston, his family, friends, and a sizable number of his fans attended a memorial service at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on November 11. During the service, both Takeoff’s cousin Offset and his bandmates Uncle Quavo and Offset, who were present with him the night he passed away, made speeches

“I love you, dog,” Offset said at the event, according to a well known magazine. “I love you.”

According to the outlet, he informed the gathering that since Takeoff’s passing, he hasn’t been able to eat or sleep, and that each time he doeszes off, he wakes up hoping the shooting was a terrible dream. I hope we could laugh again, he said.

Migos altered the course of music, he continued, adding, “You did it, Take.”

According to the site, the memorial service included a gospel choir, a stage covered in white roses, aerial silk dancers dressed as angels, and an infinity symbol with Takeoff’s distinctive rocket emblem at its core. Drake delivered a eulogy before performances by Yolanda Adams, Chloe Bailey, and Justin Bieber.

Takeoff and Quavo attended a private party at 810 Billiards and Bowling Houston in the early hours of November 1, as previously revealed by law enforcement. According to authorities, an argument that took place shortly after the party’s conclusion resulted in the shooting. Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was declared dead at the site after the cops arrived.

While authorities investigate the tragedy, Takeoff’s inner circle continues to mourn his death.

