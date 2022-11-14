Taylor Dome and Taylor Lautner wed in California winery

Taylor Dome and Taylor Lautner wed in a California winery.

The pair exchanged vows in front of 100 of their closest friends and family members.

The mental health advocate posted a series of images to Instagram.

Advertisement

Taylor Lautner is now lawfully wed. The Twilight actress exchanged vows with Taylor Dome on Friday at Epoch Estate Wines in Templeton, California.

Lautner and Dome can be seen holding hands and kissing each other in pictures and videos that the source was able to secure of them posing for pictures with their wedding party.

For the wedding, the blushing bride chose a lovely white gown decorated with floral patterns and a matching veil, while her new husband kept things elegant in a dapper black suit and bowtie.

The pair exchanged vows at the winery outside of Paso Robles in front of 100 of their closest friends and family members. Dome, who has been engaged to Lautner for a year, hinted on social media this week that her wedding day was approaching.

The mental health advocate posted a series of images to Instagram with the caption “Wednesday vibes” showing her rocking a veil and a lovely red outfit.

She had already shared pictures from her bachelorette party retreat in Palm Springs, California, weeks before this post.

Advertisement

She commented, “the most enjoyable weekend with the girls that make me feel the most cherished.”

Thank you @bachtobasic for your assistance with the planning; it couldn’t have been done without you.

Last November, Lautner revealed the wonderful news that he proposed to Dome in a picture uploaded on Instagram. At the time, the actor captioned pictures of the romantic proposal with, “And just like that, all of my fantasies came true.” “11.11.2021.”

Dome shared her joy on her personal Instagram account, referring to Lautner as her “very greatest buddy.”

She said, “I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.” in her post.

The couple has been raving over each other ever since they first made their relationship public in 2018.

Advertisement

Following the engagement news, Lautner told People in January, “I wanted to step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends.”

We were actually introduced by my sister Makena. I found your future wife, dude,” she stated over the phone. You should get to know this girl. The remainder is history.

Also Read Taylor Lautner marries his partner Taylor Dome at California Winery Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome were married on Friday. Couple met at...