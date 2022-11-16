Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome’s 10-Carat Diamond Rings

Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome exchanged wedding bands from Ring Concierge.

The couple tied the knot on November 11 in Paso Robles, California.

The bride wore a white Winnie Couture gown with butterfly appliqués and a cathedral-length veil.

Over the weekend, the pair exchanged stunning wedding bands from Ring Concierge as they tied the knot. Taylor is now sporting a modern rounded inside, matte finish, and high-polish edged 14 carat yellow gold ring. A traditional oval cut diamond eternity band set in platinum serves as Tay’s wedding jewellery.

Both of them, according to the jewellery store, have a second pair of wedding bands. The Twilight actor and the registered nurse both wear rings with diamond bands, with the exception that the Twilight actor’s is set in contrasting 14 carat yellow and white gold.

Tay’s two wedding bands are the ideal complement to the actor’s 10-carat diamond engagement ring, which she was given back in 2021. That eye-catching piece, also from Ring Concierge, features a substantial centre diamond set in platinum and a thin single row of round diamonds on the band.

In front of 100 family members and friends, Taylor, 30, and Tay, 25, who made their relationship on Instagram official in 2018, wed on November 11 at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, California. The bride donned a white Winnie Couture gown with butterfly appliqués and a cathedral-length veil, while the groom wore a custom-made black Dolce & Gabbana tuxedo.

“I felt like I was in a fairytale,” Tay told about of her wedding day. “Everything was so beautiful—I was absolutely blown away. I remember looking around during the ceremony and just being in awe of everything.”

She continued, “As we exchanged rings, I just kept thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe we are actually doing this!’ We have dreamt of this day for so long, and it was so beyond perfect.”

For Taylor, the sentiment was the same, telling the magazine he felt the nuptials “couldn’t have been more perfect.”

“I could’ve been anywhere marrying my best friend and the love of my life but the setting of the ceremony definitely made the whole thing feel surreal,” he shared. “The sunset over the mountains exactly when we said our ‘I dos’ made it feel like a dream.”

The couple confirmed they will now both be known as Taylor Lautner.

