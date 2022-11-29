Advertisement
Edition: English
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome jetted off for a Mexican honeymoon

  • Taylor Lautner and Tay Dome are enjoying an ultra-private honeymoon in Mexico.
  • The newlyweds exchanged vows on November 11 in Paso Robles, California.
  • Pictures show them enjoying a romantic sunset dinner by the sea at a Four Seasons Resort resort.
At the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita in Mexico’s Rivera Maya, newlyweds Taylor Lautner and Taylor Lautner, er Tay Dome, are taking an opulent tropical honeymoon.

After exchanging vows beneath a canopy in front of roughly 90 family members and friends at Epoch Estate Wines on November 11 in Paso Robles, California, the pair left on their vacation. With a set of three images for E! News, the newlyweds are now giving their fans another look into their opulent, ultra-private honeymoon.

In pictures, Lautner, 30, and Dome, 25, are seen enjoying a sunset supper by the sea at one of the resort’s renowned restaurants built on a cliff above the Pacific.

The bride, a certified nurse, smiled for the camera while donning a long sundress with an unbuttoned white blouse over it. The groom, however, kept things traditional but laid-back in a short-sleeved, collared black shirt and matching slacks.

Additionally, the romantic sunset dinner for two was created especially for the self-described foodies. For their private meal, the couple reserved A Journey for Two in the resort’s Apuane Spa.

While Dome had brown butter-roasted spiny lobster tail, white truffle-scented cauliflower risotto, crispy kale, and citrus brown butter, Lautner savoured grilled Angus beef tenderloin with potato gratin, roasted carrots, green pepper, and merlot sauce. After that, the newlyweds enjoyed a salted caramel and chocolate mousse dessert together.

Later, the embracing lovebirds were photographed standing on a cliff overlooking the ocean as the sun set behind them.

They also shared a shot with Lautner on the beach with the ocean behind him while he drank out of a coconut.
Taylor Lautner, Taylor Dome, HoneymoonTaylor Lautner
Indeed, the Taylor Lautners are enjoying their time together—and what’s to come.

“We already share one name,” he told Kelly Clarkson during an August appearance on her show. “We’re literally going to be the same person.”

