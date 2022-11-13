Taylor Lautner marries his partner Taylor Dome at California Winery

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome were married on Friday.

Couple met at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California.

He proposed in front of a fireplace embellished with rose petals and candles.

Advertisement

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are married to each other!

The news source stated that the Twilight star, 30, and Dome, 25, exchanged vows on Friday at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California.

While taking a break from performing, Lautner met his future wife for the first time.

He told in January, “I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends,” “My sister Makena actually introduced us. She called me and said, ‘Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.’ And the rest is history.”

The couple made their relationship known in 2018, and on November 11, 2021, Lautner proposed in front of a fireplace embellished with rose petals and candles.

With pictures of the breathtaking proposal, Lautner wrote on Instagram, “And just like that, all of my wishes came true.”

Advertisement

Dome posted the identical image to her own Instagram account as well, stating in the caption, “My absolute best friend … I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

Registered nurses makes up Lautner’s new wife. She expressed her gratitude to Lautner for his support during her education after she finished her studies in 2019.

“Thank you for encouraging me when I felt like quitting. Thank you for all the meals you’d make me when I was too busy studying. Thank you for quizzing me and trying to pronounce medical terms and abbreviations,” She wrote next to a picture of the couple kissing.

Despite the fact that Dome and Lautner only recently became acquainted, Dome was already familiar with the actor. This year, Lautner said that Dome was a fan of the Twilight movies on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, which helped catapult him to fame in 2008.

Dome posted a flashback image of herself in a Twilight sweatshirt on Instagram in November 2020. “#tbt #twilightforever,” she wrote as the caption for the flashback.

In a hilarious video she shared on her Instagram in June 2022, Dome acknowledged that during the peak of Twilight, she had previously supported Team Edward rather than Team Jacob.

Advertisement

She began the video with photographs of Lautner, who portrayed Edward Cullen’s rival, Jacob Black, before transitioning to images of Robert Pattinson, who played Edward, as part of the “Show your childhood crush and then the person you ended up with” trend.

“I think it’s time to come clean …” Lautner added, “Bout time I won something.” to Dome’s caption on the image.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by TAY (@taydome)

Advertisement

The pair held a bridal shower in September to commemorate their engagement. “I can’t wait to marry you @taylorlautner 👰🏻‍♀️,” Dome wrote as the caption for the photo carousel.

Also Read Taylor Lautner says he’s willing to reprise his Jacob Black role from “Twilight” The actor said he wouldn't say no to playing the character again....