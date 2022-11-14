Taylor Lautner Weds Longtime Partner Taylor Dome

Taylor Lautner is now married for real.

Daily Mail says that the Twilight star got married to Taylor Dome on Friday at Epoch Estate Wines in Templeton, California.

The outlet got pictures and videos of Lautner and Dome holding hands and kissing each other while taking pictures with their wedding party.

Advertisement

Taylor Lautner is now married for real.

Twilight actress Kristen Stewart married Taylor Dome on Friday, Daily Mail reports. Lautner and Dome were seen holding hands and kissing while shooting wedding party photos. The bride donned a floral-patterned white dress and veil to the ceremony. Her new spouse wore a suit and bowtie.

About 100 friends and family members attended the couple’s wedding, according to the Daily Mail. Dome and Lautner are engaged. Dome suggested on social media that she’s getting married.

The mental health advocate posted a veil and red clothing on Instagram. “Wednesday vibrations” She tweeted bachelorette photographs earlier.

She remarked, “The finest weekend with wonderful females.” “Thanks @bachtobasic for planning.” You made it possible!” Lautner proposed to Dome through Instagram in November.

“All my wishes came true,” the star posted with photos of the proposal. “11.11.2021.” Dome called Lautner her “best buddy” on Instagram.

Advertisement

“I can’t wait to spend forever with you,” she captioned. Since they started dating in 2018, they’ve been in love.

Lautner told People in January, following the engagement announcement, that he wanted to enjoy life and spend time with family and friends.

“Makena introduced us. She phoned and said, “I found your bride. Talk to her. Next is history.

Also Read Taylor Dome and Taylor Lautner wed in California winery Taylor Dome and Taylor Lautner wed in a California winery. The pair...