Taylor Swift excites her fans with latest announcement

Taylor Swift, a global pop icon, announced on Tuesday that she will embark on her first tour in five years, with numerous U.S. stadium performance dates set for 2023 and overseas stops to be announced later.

The 32-year-old American singer-songwriter released her 10th studio album “Midnights” on October 21, and by Tuesday, its surging popularity had made her the first artist in the Billboard 100’s 64-year history to win all 10 positions.

Her 2023 tour will showcase both her new record and a retrospective of her productive and illustrious career. Swift stated in an Instagram post that the tour would be “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).”

The concert dates in the United States range from March to August 2023, and the shows will take place in or near stadiums in key cities like Boston, New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

“I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming,” Swift wrote.

Swift completed her final stadium tour in 2018 to promote her album “Reputation.” Since then, she has released the studio albums “Lover,” “Folklore,” and “Evermore” as well as re-recorded her “Red” and “Fearless” albums, although she has not performed live throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. The Grammys named “Folklore” album of the year in 2021.

The Eras Tour will feature Paramore, Beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridges, Girl in Red, MUNA, Haim, Gracie Abrams, Gayle, and Owenn as opening performers.