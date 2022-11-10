Taylor Swift have a cameo in Deadpool 3

Egg-hunting Deadpool 3’s September teaser was recorded in the same location as Taylor Swift’s short film, All Too Well: The Short Film.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Egg-hunting

Deadpool 3’s September teaser was recorded in the same location as Taylor Swift’s short film, All Too Well: The Short Film. Many felt it was a Swift Easter egg. Ryan remarked, “If we film the next Deadpool movie in our home, that’s the place,” ending the rumors. Ryan didn’t confirm, but he said he’d love to have Taylor in the film. said “What? Anything for her. Smart.”

Ryan on how close his kids are to Taylor Swift

Reynolds talked about his daughters’ relationship with Taylor in another interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. Taylor is a close friend of Reynolds’s wife, Blake. The actor said that his kids like Taylor’s music and that they first thought of her as “just like an aunt or a very close friend of mommy and daddy, almost like family.” The actor said that his daughters thought Taylor Swift was a hobby singer until they went to one of her concerts and saw that she was a world-famous star.

Ryan also talked about Taylor’s new album, Midnights, which is doing very well and is already at the top of the charts. The actor also said that he and his family were going to have a Taylor Swift Midnights dance party.