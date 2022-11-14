Taylor Swift wears a stunning outfit to the MTV EMAs

Taylor Swift attended the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The singer opted for a dramatic red-carpet entrance in a sparkling emerald dress by David Koma.

She also revealed her tenth studio album, Midnights, on October 31.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift makes a strong entrance on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs only weeks after the release of her No. 1 album Midnights. Read on to see her complete appearance.

On November 13 in Düsseldorf, Germany, Taylor Swift made a dramatic entrance on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards. The “Anti-Hero” singer opted for a bold costume by David Koma, which included a dramatic chain-link design bodysuit layered with a sparkling emerald stone- and crystal-encrusted skirt. She accessorised with a selection of edgy ear cuffs and a pair of black Giuseppe Zanotti slingback sandals.

In order to look glamorous, Taylor pulled her bangs back into a bun, added a sharp cat-eye, and applied a glossy lip.

Later on in the evening, the 32-year-old, who was nominated in six categories, won for “All Too Well: The Short Film” in the categories of Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop, and Best Longform Video.

Taylor made an appearance at the award ceremony three months after winning Video of the Year at the 2022 MTV VMAs. She also revealed her tenth studio album, Midnights, that evening. When the album was released on October 21, it debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts, making Taylor the first artist in the chart’s 64-plus-year history to ever occupy each and every top-10 song position.

“10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album???” the superstar tweeted on Oct. 31. “I AM IN SHAMBLES.”

Advertisement

Taylor will embark on the Eras Tour in 2023 in support of Midnights and her other albums, with opening acts including Paramore, GAYLE, beabadoobee, Gracie Abrams, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, OWENN, MUNA, and HAIM.

“It’s a journey through all the musical eras of my career,” she said in a video message to her fans on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I’m just so excited that I get to look you guys in the eye and say ‘thank you’ for everything. Thank you for this incredible week with Midnights and everything that you’ve done for me.”

She added, “I just am very excited to see you.”

Also Read Ryan Reynolds addresses Taylor Swift fan theories in “Deadpool 3” Taylor Swift shot All Too Well: The Short Film in the same...