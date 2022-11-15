Teaser of Phavur Studios’ latest song “Sahiban” is out now!

Bilal Saeed says songs are a way to put across strong messages
We’re in awe after Phavur Studios unveiled the trailer for their newest single, “Sahiban.” Phavur Studios is a Los Angeles-based production company that invests in Pakistani content and aims to revive traditional Pakistani story-telling and introduce it to foreign audiences.
It is reminiscent of the Punjabi folklore of Mirza Sahiba and stars the stunning Urwa Hocane, the dashing Hasan Khan, and the mesmerizing voice of Amanat Ali Phavur.
Have a look:
Urwa Hocane gave off desi vibes while dressed in eastern attire in the teaser. Fans already love the teaser and can’t wait for the full song.
The release date of the song is yet to be announced by Phavur Studios.
