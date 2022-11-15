Advertisement
Teresa Giudice Reveals Favorite Memory from Wedding to Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice Reveals Favorite Memory from Wedding to Luis Ruelas

Articles
Teresa Giudice Reveals Favorite Memory from Wedding to Luis Ruelas

Teresa Giudice Reveals Favorite Memory from Wedding to Luis Ruelas

  • The reality personality donned a Mark Zunino Atelier pink mermaid gown with hand-draped English netting.
  • Her veil was embroidered with three hearts and “sempre insieme” She wore a diamond crown and white lace gloves.
  • Teresa Giudice still enjoys her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas.
Teresa Giudice still enjoys her wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Real Housewives of New Jersey star says her favourite moment was walking down the aisle to ‘Ave Maria’ “Magical and dreamlike”

Giudice’s four kids — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12 — and Ruelas’ boys from a previous relationship were at her side.

She wore a Mark Zunino Atelier pink mermaid dress with English netting. 100-inch crystal and pearl train paired white beaded evening gloves. Her veil included three hearts and “always together” She wore a diamond crown and lace gloves.

Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider were there, as were Chanel Ayan, Alexia Nepola, Ashley Darby, and Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin from RHONJ.

Wedding decorations included gold accents, white linens, and two giant white flower hearts.

Wedding band played Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel,” Montell Jordan’s “This Is How You Do It,” Rihanna’s “We Found Love,” ABBA’s “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight),” and Nelly’s “Hot in Here.”

Professional dancers performed “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend”

Steaks, Shake Shack, pizza, and candy trucks were late-night favourites.

“Seeing my friends and relatives, many of whom were weeping, go closer to the altar, and seeing the delight and tears on my daughters’ and Louie’s sons’ faces is my favorite wedding memory.”

Teresa Giudice left her many fans confused
Teresa Giudice left her many fans confused

Teresa Giudice left her many fans confused. Star was shown with her...

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


