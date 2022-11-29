Thalapathy Vijay reunites with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for new film

Thalapathy Vijay reunites with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the new film.

The news that Thalapathy Vijay would team up again with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for another film, in which the superstar actor would play the role of a gangster in his 40s with a salt-and-pepper appearance.

Thalapathy Vijay had previously delivered a blockbuster with the 2021 Tamil action film Master. Sanjay Dutt will portray one of the antagonists in Thalapathy 67, we later reported. On this eagerly anticipated movie, we now have another update. A source familiar with the situation claims that Vijay will begin filming in January.

“Lokesh Kanagaraj has completed the script for Thalapathy 67 and has started the pre-production process. The film will be shot in Kashmir for a significant chunk, and a recent reconnaissance was conducted there. Originally, Munnar was to be the location for the film’s shot, but now Kashmir is the only option. Be prepared for them to begin with a limited schedule a little bit earlier too, according to a source familiar with the situation. Trisha reportedly appears in the movie as well.

Sanjay Dutt is getting paid a whopping Rs 10 crore to appear in Thalapathy 67, as we previously reported. According to reports, it will have a national release because Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has gained popularity in the Northern belt since the release of Vikram, intends to up the ante with Vijay’s upcoming film.

Vikram, the final film Lokesh Kanagaraj directed, was released in June of this year and starred Kamal Haasan. Along with Suriya and Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil had key parts in the 2022 Tamil action thriller.

