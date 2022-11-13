The 4K UHD Blu-ray release date for “The Son of the Stars”

The Son of the Stars is slated for release in the US.

The Son of the Stars (Fiul Stelelor/Ultima Misiune), a Romanian animated sci-fi movie that is rarely seen, is slated for release in the US. The movie directed by Călin Cazan and the late Mircea Toia will be remastered in 4K UHD, according to Deaf Crocodile Films.

An animated science fiction movie named The Son of the Stars, also known as Fiul Stelelor/Ultima Misiune, is set in the year 6470.

Dan finds his ship crash-landing on a bizarre world full of abnormalities, like floating purple tentacles, enormous detached eyeballs, and a sword-wielding mediaeval Space Knight, after his parents went out to rescue a missing astronaut who had been lost for decades.

The animated movie is said to as a mash-up of Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan, Alien, and Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

With assistance from the Romanian Film Archive and the Romanian Film Centre, the original film’s 35mm camera negatives and soundtrack have been freshly scanned in 4K. Craig Rogers, co-founder of Deaf Crocodile and their in-house restoration expert, has completed the restoration.

The film will include English subtitles and a score by pioneer of synth-rock Stefan Elefteriu. It will be in Romanian.

Dennis Bartok of Deaf Crocodile has praised the enjoyment of reconstructing the 1987 Romanian sci-fi animation, which will be made available on a limited edition Blu-ray in the US in the first quarter of 2023.

Bartok, co-founder and head of acquisitions and distribution at Deaf Crocodile, remarked, “We had such a lovely experience working with Călin on the release of Delta Space Mission. Then we learned that he and Mircea Toia had immediately after made another picture, which was equally weird and psychedelic—and, if anything, even more unjustly forgotten here in the U.S.

The firm is also in charge of repairing Cazan and Toia’s 1984 animated feature Delta Space Mission, which is about a spaceship built to facilitate communication between extraterrestrial civilizations.

“Their ingenuity, working behind the Iron Curtain in the middle of the 1980s, incorporating elements of Western sci-fi and Japanese anime with Eastern European music and mythology and even politics, was just astonishing,” Bartok said, adding that he wished “they’d been able to make a dozen more features” and that he felt “honoured” to be able to restore the two movies.

Cazan thought back on the reasons for making the film as he revealed the distribution rights for a home release.

At the conclusion of the DELTA SPACE MISSION movie’s production, Cazan remarked, “the conversation about creating another picture started.” “Any director, even one who makes short films, begins to consider the next project as soon as they enter the post-production phase (cutting, mixing). We were supported by a group that relied on us.

Cazan also discussed his friendship with his coworker Toia, who died in the early 1990s, in the same announcement.

Mircea was an inventor, Cazan remarked, mentioning the skill at picturing his co-creator possessed. “I was pretty much at the same level in the script. But he became better as he mastered the picture, the frame.

Since I was just starting my job and he was roughly fifteen years older, he was also a very patient buddy with me.

Early in 2023, The Son of the Stars will be made available on Blu-ray. Check out the Delta Space Mission repair trailer below in the interim:

