The actor Robert Downey Jr. Remembers the laugh of his late father

Downey Sr.

Robert Downey Jr. features his father in the new Netflix film Sr.,

which examines his life and effect on Hollywood and his son.

Downey Sr. gets a documentary.

“A wonderfully irreverent picture of the life, work, and dying days of maverick director Robert Downey Sr.” The description says Sr. “examines Downey’s life, notably his connection with son Robert Downey Jr.”

Sr. was shot over three years and premiered in September at Telluride.

In the film, the Avengers: Endgame star focuses on his connection with his father amid his Parkinson’s disease decline, portraying a more sensitive portrayal of one of the world’s most recognized actors.

The film celebrates Senior’s nonlinear, outlaw-life attitude, including his desire to make a farewell picture.

Smith’s picture of a family and an artist is a bizarre and melancholy meditation on life, a celebration of producing art without constraints that throws aside its own rulebook.

Putney Swope and Greaser’s Place were Downey Srbreakout .’s anti-establishment pictures. Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and To Live and Die in L.A. Rittenhouse Square was his final film. He was Judge Ramos in 2011’s Tower Heist.

Downey Sr. died at 85 in 2021. “Last night, dad departed quietly in his sleep after years of Parkinson’s,” his son said on Instagram. Downey Jr. said his father was a maverick filmmaker who stayed positive. Netflix debuts Sr. on Dec. 2.