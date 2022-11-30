Advertisement
Kendall Long has discovered her ideal world.

A month after the former Bachelorette and her boyfriend Mitchell Sagely made their impending move to Germany public, Kendall announced that the two are already starting their next big adventure: getting married. She posted pictures from the romantic moment along with the news that Mitchell had proposed on Instagram.

“We’re engaged! It’s always been a HECK YES with you Mitch,” she wrote on Nov. 29. “I love your brain, I love your family, I pretty much just love every single thing about you! So incredibly over the moon that we get to start our epic adventure together in a new country.”

“I’ve heard love explained to me by my parents and was scared I would never experience something so wonderful,” she continued. “But with you, love is so much better than I could have ever imagined it to be. I feel so lucky and I can’t wait to officially be a Sagely.”

A number of former contestants from Bachelor Nation, including Dean Unglert, Astrid Loch Wendt, Abigail Heringer, Thomas Jacobs, Tia Booth, Katie Morton, Adam Gottschalk, and Becca Tilley, sent their best wishes to the happy pair.

Mitchell, 30, and Kendall, 31, dated beginning in February 2022 after becoming acquaintances through a common friend in December 2021. At May, Kendall told Us Weekly, “He asked me to be his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day in Hermosa Beach, a lovely little set up.” She continued, “I feel pretty confident about our relationship right now and where it’s headed. And I have faith in him personally.

After meeting on season five of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, Kendall dated Joe Amabile, a fellow member of Bachelor Nation who recently wed Serena Pitt, for two years before meeting Mitchell.

Earlier this Fall, Kendall revealed that she and her new fiancé decided to move abroad after a trip to Europe in August.

“We have some BIG news… We’re moving to Germany,” she wrote in an Oct. 29 post alongside a photo of the couple snacking on a soft pretzel. “Going to be calling Stuttgart our new home for two whole years. I can’t think of anyone else I’d rather have this crazy adventure with.”

