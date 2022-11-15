The cast of “Tich Button” visited a private university in Karachi

Sonya Hussyn is unsatisfied with her character in Tich Button
The upcoming movies Tich Button and Daadal starring the stunning Sonya Hussyn...
A forthcoming romantic comedy movie from Pakistan with a star-studded cast is called Tich Button. Talented Pakistani director Qasim Ali Mureed is the creator of the feature film. It is his first feature picture, and it is produced by Urwa Hocane, who made her debut as a producer with Tich Button, and Salman Iqbal. The movie’s filming began in February 2019. Iman Ali, Feroze Khan, Farhan Saeed, and Sonya Hussyn are among the actors in the movie.
The cast of the film has made a lovely appearance at the private university in Karachi.
Have a look at their pictures:
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Tich Button will be released in cinemas on 25th Nov 2022.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Movies News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.