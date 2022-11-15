The cast of “Tich Button” visited a private university in Karachi

A forthcoming romantic comedy movie from Pakistan with a star-studded cast is called Tich Button. Talented Pakistani director Qasim Ali Mureed is the creator of the feature film. It is his first feature picture, and it is produced by Urwa Hocane, who made her debut as a producer with Tich Button, and Salman Iqbal. The movie’s filming began in February 2019. Iman Ali, Feroze Khan, Farhan Saeed, and Sonya Hussyn are among the actors in the movie.

The cast of the film has made a lovely appearance at the private university in Karachi.

Have a look at their pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan)

Tich Button will be released in cinemas on 25th Nov 2022.

