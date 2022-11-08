The Company You Keep, starrer Ventimiglia, sets premiere date

The drama’s premiere date was confirmed.

When the broadcast network unveiled its midseason schedule.

Also announced the February 8 release date for Gina Rodriguez comedy Not Dead Yet.

‘The Company You Keep’, starring Milo Ventimiglia, has just had its premiere date announced by sources.

The heist drama’s February 19 premiere date was confirmed when the broadcast network unveiled its midseason schedule.

The Disney-backed broadcast network announced the February 8 release date for the Gina Rodriguez comedy Not Dead Yet, which will be followed by the conclusion of A Million Little Things.

Beginning on January 3, ABC debuted a new Tuesday block with The Rookie and its Feds spinoff, featuring a crossover between both programmes from creator Alexi Hawley.

The Ramon Rodriguez procedural Will Trent makes its debut the same night after The Rookie pairing. The Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary, starring Quinta Brunson, was also on the midseason schedule and will resume on January 4.

On January 5, Mayim Bialik will host the premiere of Celebrity Jeopardy, and on January 23, Zach Shallcross will host the return of The Bachelor.

The Company You Keep, a television series based on the Korean television programme My Fellow Citizens, is executive produced by and stars the fan favourite from This Is Us.

Following the return of America’s Funniest Home Videos and American Idol, the new series from writer and co-showrunner Julia Cohen (A Million Little Things, Riverdale) is scheduled to debut on Sundays at 10 PM.

The Emmy-nominated actor plays Charlie, a con man who shares a passionate night with CIA agent Emma. He is best known for his early roles in Gilmore Girls and Heroes (Catherine Haena Kim, Good Trouble).

As their respective careers put them in conflict with one another, the two fall in love. According to the series synopsis, “Charlie increases the “family business” so he can leave permanently, while Emma closes in on the vengeful criminal holding Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told, so they can save themselves and their families from catastrophic consequences.”

Ventimiglia’s casting for The Company You Keep was announced not long after his critically acclaimed NBC drama This Is Us came to an end. He has previously appeared in The Art of Racing in the Rain, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video, as well as Rocky Balboa’s son in Creed II and Rocky Balboa.

Kim’s previous roles include those of special agent Emily Ryder in the 2020 series FBI and the lead in the Hallmark movie Boyfriends of Christmas Past, in addition to her role as Nicolette Baptiste on Good Trouble.

The Company You Keep also stars William Fichtner, Tim Chiou, Freda Foh Shen, James Saito, Sarah Wayne Callies, Felisha Terrell, and Polly Draper in addition to Ventimiglia and Kim.

Ben Younger, an executive producer and director of The Company You Keep, was in charge of the show’s pilot.

Along with co-showrunner Phil Klemmer, Russ Cundiff, Todd Harthan, and Lindsay Goffman, Cohen executive produces alongside Ventimiglia. Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito are additional executive producers working on behalf of Electric Somewhere. As a producer, Deanna Harris is also involved.

