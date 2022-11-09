“The Crew” stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon

Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are producing ‘The Crew’ starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

After supporting ‘Veere Di Wedding’ starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, and Shikha Talsania, Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor are now producing ‘The Crew’ starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

In an interview with a news website, Rhea discussed the box office performance of “Veere Di Wedding.” According to her, she did not anticipate the film’s box office performance. The producer noted that she had misjudged the strength of the female audience, as the picture had the highest opening ever for a film with a female protagonist.

Rhea elaborated by stating that she sees no reason why a female-targeted film cannot debut during a major holiday. Now that our audience has discovered their films and they have discovered our audience, she hopes to create something that excites them, makes them feel represented, and provides them with a large, exciting film on a vacation, just like the lads have always done. Rhea explained to the media that this is how the concept for this film arose.

Ekta further stated that Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti each bring their own unique charisma to the film. According to her, their acting skills and allure have made them the top ladies of Bollywood at their age. Each of them dominated their respective decade and continues to captivate audiences. Ekta went on to say that none other than these three could have been the protagonists of “The Crew.” This ensemble is a dream, and they could not have been more thrilled.

According to reports, “The Crew” is set in the airline business.

