Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • “The Crown” actor says Charles watched “Tampongate” wreck Camilla
“The Crown” actor says Charles watched “Tampongate” wreck Camilla

“The Crown” actor says Charles watched “Tampongate” wreck Camilla

Articles
Advertisement
“The Crown” actor says Charles watched “Tampongate” wreck Camilla

Queen Consort Camilla became ‘cheerleader’ to King Charles

Advertisement
  • The British actor said that the scene made him think differently about the couple’s private phone call getting out.
  • It just strikes you as being a horrible breach of privacy that no one should have to suffer.”
  • Charles had witnessed how his position had destroyed Diana
Advertisement

The Crown actor Dominic West said he felt bad about the phone call between then-Prince Charles and Camilla, which is known as “Tampongate.”

The British actor said that the scene made him think differently about the couple’s private phone call getting out.

“In the playing of it, because Olivia Williams is so magnificent, and because I have such a deep sense of sympathy with Charles, it’s much simpler than we thought at the time, or that the papers make out, or that the history around it makes out,” he added.

“It just strikes you as being a horrible breach of privacy that no one should have to suffer.”

Imagine what it would be like if any one of us had our intimate phone conversations reproduced verbatim in every newspaper in the world. Imagine how awful that is.

“My memory of it is that it was sort of filthy and dirty and really embarrassing, but actually in the playing of it, it was much more like two middle-aged lovers being sweet to each other.”

Advertisement

Also Read

King Charles wants a £40,000-a-year palace gardens manager
King Charles wants a £40,000-a-year palace gardens manager

King Charles III put out an ad for a £40,000-a-year job at...

He kept saying: “In many ways, Charles had witnessed how his position had destroyed Diana, and he was having to see the same thing happen to Camilla, and I think that’s the hardest part of being the Prince of Wales.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have re-teamed for a sports drama
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have re-teamed for a sports drama
Prince Harry 'loss list of promises' for King's Coronation
Prince Harry 'loss list of promises' for King's Coronation
Prince Harry's visit at King's coronation may raise questions about his role
Prince Harry's visit at King's coronation may raise questions about his role
Why did Prince Harry's 'older woman' expose her identity?
Why did Prince Harry's 'older woman' expose her identity?
Salma Hayek said switching roles in
Salma Hayek said switching roles in "Magic Mike 3" was "Empowering”
Fan pleading with the King Charles to 'bring back Prince Harry'
Fan pleading with the King Charles to 'bring back Prince Harry'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story