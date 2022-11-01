“The Crown” actor says Charles watched “Tampongate” wreck Camilla

The British actor said that the scene made him think differently about the couple’s private phone call getting out.

Charles had witnessed how his position had destroyed Diana

The Crown actor Dominic West said he felt bad about the phone call between then-Prince Charles and Camilla, which is known as “Tampongate.”

The British actor said that the scene made him think differently about the couple’s private phone call getting out.

“In the playing of it, because Olivia Williams is so magnificent, and because I have such a deep sense of sympathy with Charles, it’s much simpler than we thought at the time, or that the papers make out, or that the history around it makes out,” he added.

“It just strikes you as being a horrible breach of privacy that no one should have to suffer.”

Imagine what it would be like if any one of us had our intimate phone conversations reproduced verbatim in every newspaper in the world. Imagine how awful that is.

“My memory of it is that it was sort of filthy and dirty and really embarrassing, but actually in the playing of it, it was much more like two middle-aged lovers being sweet to each other.”

He kept saying: “In many ways, Charles had witnessed how his position had destroyed Diana, and he was having to see the same thing happen to Camilla, and I think that’s the hardest part of being the Prince of Wales.”