“The Crown” allegedly led the “youth generation” to hate Camilla

People have said that The Crown doesn’t show Queen Consort Camilla in a “good light.” Grant Harrold said that the Duchess’ story has been skewed.

Grant told the Canadian betting site OnlineCasino.ca that the “younger generation” attacked the Queen Consort because of the show’s first two seasons.

He also said that Camilla’s portrayal was “really not fair,” which made “a whole young generation” attack the Duchess “immediately.”

People were “saying bad things about the Duchess” in the comments section of the posts, Grant said.

He added: “The fact that they have admitted stuff in the past and we know that, this generation doesn’t know that.”

“When these things happen, nobody’s a victor, are they?” “When relationships break down in any family, nobody comes out victorious from it; everyone suffers.”

Angelia Levin says that Camilla can’t watch the show in her book, “Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort.”