The Crown Season 5 Skips These Scandals and Events

Netflix’s The Crown season five spans six highly eventful years.

Some real-life events were left out of the new season.

Dr. Hasnat Khan’s affair with Diana fails to convey how serious it became.

Just two plotlines from The Crown’s fifth season were not depicted: Princess Diana’s passionate relationship with her “soulmate” and Prince William’s hospitalisation while attending boarding school.

The Netflix drama packs six highly eventful years into just 10 episodes of The Crown season five, which spans a brief period of time from 1991 to the time right before Princess Diana’s terrible death in August 1997. Naturally, some items were left out.

A number of real-life incidents were left out of the new season, which debuted on November 9, even though creator Peter Morgan was able to show the majority of the most significant occasions in the royal family’s history, including the breakdown of Diana and King Charles III’s marriage.

For instance, did you know that Queen Elizabeth II was the target of a radio hoax call in which she spoke candidly about the royal family’s Halloween plans? or the fact that Prince William spent several days in the hospital following a severe head injury he sustained while attending boarding school? And even if Dr. Hasnat Khan makes an appearance in the newest season, The Crown fails to convey how serious his unforeseen affair with Diana developed.

So, it’s time for a brief history lesson to discover which real-life events didn’t make it into The Crown season five:

THE PRANK

In October 1995, a Canadian radio station pulled a prank on Queen Elizabeth II. The monarch spoke on the phone for seven minutes with radio DJ Pierre Brassard, who was impersonating Canada’s then-Prime Minister Jean Chretien.

The queen spoke with him in both English and French, and they talked about the royal family’s preparations for Halloween and how the country will participate in Quebec’s referendum.

“We think it’s annoying,″ a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said of the prank. “We think it’s irritating. We think it’s a waste of the queen’s time.”

As for Brassard, he told that he had no regrets about his conversation with the queen.

“She is very funny,” the impressionist said. “That kind of conversation is a good thing because we see the human side of the person.”

Diana and Charles’ Disastrous Final Trip

The couple went on a royal tour of South Korea, known as the “togetherness tour,” before they officially separated in December 1992, and the trip proved to be so tumultuous that the palace realised their marriage was irreparably broken. A journalist who was on the trip claimed in a 2021 piece in The Express that there was a tangible “hate that exuded”

“We know that they’re not,” Charles’ deputy private secretary Peter Westburcot told the press when asked if the couple were doing fine, “but we’re doing our best with them.” during the visit. Prime Minister John Major announced their separation just one month later.

Squidgygate

Diana’s Relationship With Dr. Hasnat Khan

During a visit to a London hospital with a friend, episode seven saw Diana and the heart surgeon for the first time and provided a fleeting peek of their relationship. But that wasn’t a casual affair. Two years of secret dating between the two people ended soon before Diana passed away in August 1997.

Tina Brown, the author of The Diana Chronicles, claimed that Diana referred to Khan as “the one,” despite the fact that the infamously private doctor didn’t discuss their connection in public until 2008. He admitted that they had talked about getting married and that Diana had gone to Pakistan in 1996 to meet his family.

“She really enjoyed her time when she came here,” Khan told the Mail on Sunday. “She also enjoyed the afternoon tea she had with my family. And I think she very much liked the Asian family’s eccentric culture.”

But the media attention on Diana proved too much for Khan to handle, the surgeon revealed in a 2008 inquest into her death.

“I knew I would not be able to lead a normal life,” Khan explained in a statement at the time. “My main concern about us getting married was that my life would be hell because of who she was.”

According to Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, Diana considered Khan her “soulmate.”

“This was the man she loved more than any other and it was a very deep, spiritual relationship,” Burrell said during the inquest. “I witnessed it at first hand and they were very much in love.”

Prince William’s Hospital Stay

William, then 8 years old, was accidentally struck by a golf club while attending boarding school, resulting in a severe head injury that necessitated a two-day hospital stay in June 1991.

A 6-year-old Prince Harry was reportedly the patient’s first visitor following the 70-minute treatment, and Diana reportedly stayed in a private room at the London hospital to be close to her son.

The prince’s injuries was not the result of any wrongdoing, according to a statement from the Ludgrove school.

″No one was being nasty or unkind to Prince William,” a spokesperson said. “He is a very much liked boy here at the school.″

Princess Anne’s Small Second Wedding

The December 1992 wedding between Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence is not seen in The Crown, which depicts Queen Elizabeth’s only daughter telling her horrified mother she would be remarrying after divorcing her first husband Mark Phillips.

The couple exchanged vows in front of only 30 guests in Scotland, a site made essential by the church in England forbidding divorcees from getting remarried.

