The Firm won’t “get involved” with Prince Harry’s book buzz

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir is making a lot of noise, but Buckingham Palace is trying to stay out of it.

Royal editor Rebecca English said on the most recent episode of Palace Confidential that Buckingham Palace is being “really careful” about the 416-page memoir.

“They don’t want to engage until they hear what’s in it,” she added.

Rebecca also said that different people “delved into the situation” and that the title is “very, very provocative” to the Palace.

The expert also said that no one in the Royal Family knew what the title was. “until it was announced

“They were reading it on social media.” “His family and the royal household were reading it at the same time as we were,” she added.

“And that probably tells you all you need to know,” Rebecca kept saying.

While this was going on, Omid Scobie wrote in his Yahoo column that there will be “the very real risk of serious blowback from the institution and family” no matter how “carefully” Harry treads.

He said: “Palace aides recently told me about the “genuine fear” amongst senior members that this book will cause irrevocable damage to reputations and relations.”

“But, for Harry, Spare’s larger intention appears to make that risk worth taking.”