“The Iron Claw” features Zac Efron showing his extreme muscles

The Iron Claw’, a drama biopic by A24

‘The movie is based on a true story about the Von Erich wrestling dynasty.

The movie’s scheduled release date is 2023.

Advertisement

The Iron Claw’, a drama biopic by A24 about the legendary von Erich wrestling dynasty that dominated the sport from the 1950s to the 1990s, has debuted its first image.

A24 shared the image on Twitter, showing a huge Zac Efron dropping his opponent with a flying kick.

In order to portray Kevin von Erich, the family’s “Golden Warrior,” Efron has made clear efforts to get into physically convincing shape.

The movie is based on a true story about the Von Erich wrestling dynasty, a family whose members experienced both legendary triumphs and tragedies throughout their lives and careers.

Since the von Erichs’ rise and fall, they have been compared to the Kennedy family of professional wrestling, and because of the bad luck that has befallen them over the years, only Kevin, the character Efron plays, is still alive today of that generation of the family.

According to Kevin Von Erich, who spoke with director Sean Durkin about the movie’s development, Efron “looks great, he must be working really hard.”

Advertisement

Alongside Harris Dickinson, who most recently starred in Where the Crawdads Sing, the movie also stars Lily James, who recently made an appearance in Pam and Tommy.

Along with Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, and Angus Lam, Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) directs and co-writes the film, which stars Maura Tierney (ER), Jeremy Allen White (Shameless), and Holt McCallany (Mindhunter).

The Von Erich family was originally known as “Adkisson,” but every member of the family who entered the world of professional wrestling adopted Fritz von Erich as their ancestor and adopted that name as their stage name (or “ring name”).

Fritz was a menacing character who, thanks to his finishing manoeuvre, “The Iron Claw,” became a terrifying bad guy (or “heel” in wrestling lingo) in the wrestling territories.

In his later years, he switched from wrestling performer to wrestling promoter. He was able to do this in order to promote his sons and help them become well-known celebrities in their own right. Fritz eventually passed away naturally, but the majority of his family members were not so fortunate.

According to legend, the Von Erich curse started in 1959 when Jack Adkisson Jr., Fritz’s oldest son, passed away at the age of six.

Advertisement

The third son, David Von Erich, was dubbed “the Yellow Rose of Texas” and passed away unexpectedly in Tokyo at the age of 26.

However, the renowned wrestler Ric Flair stated in his autobiography that the belief was that he had died of an accidental drug overdose. The US embassy’s death report stated that he died of acute enteritis.

Thousands of mourners turned out for David’s funeral. The fourth son, Kerry Von Erich, was the family’s most talented athlete and was widely regarded as the “Texas Tornado.”

After his marriage ended, Kerry committed suicide in 1993 on his father’s ranch, telling wrestler Bret Hart that his deceased brothers were calling him.

Mike and Chris Von Erich, the fifth and sixth sons, passed away when they were 23 and 21, respectively.

After suffering a shoulder injury while performing in Israel, Mike took a lethal dose of tranquillizers. Chris shot himself in the head in 1991 because he was never as successful as his older brothers.

Advertisement

In 2009, the Von Erich family was honoured for their contributions to the wrestling industry by being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. On their behalf, Kevin Von Erich accepted the induction.

The movie’s scheduled release date is 2023.

Also Read James Gunn: “Biggest Story Ever” will be told in the DC Universe James Gunn and Peter Safran have been appointed co-chairmen and co-CEOs of...