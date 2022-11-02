Advertisement
“The Legend Of Maula Jatt” breaks major cinema records

“The Legend Of Maula Jatt” breaks major cinema records

Pakistani movie The Legend of Maula Jatt received a global released. The outstanding cast and original plot of the movie were successful in drawing a sizable audience, and many admirers attended the screening. Due to the impasse between the producers and distributors, there were initially restrictions on the film’s release in Pakistan as well.

The movie did very well overseas, and the producers claim that this was due to the enormous public demand, which forced international theaters to expand the number of showings. Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Mirza Gohar Rasheed all received acclaim for their acting.

Major records were also broken in the international film industry as The Legend of Maula Jatt earned more money than Indian movies. According to the movie’s producers, Mahira, Fawad Khan, Humaima Malik, and Hamza Ali Abbasi worked their magic to draw in viewers. Along with outstanding performances, they said that Maula Jatt’s (unique) plot and success were key factors in the film’s popularity. The narrative of Maula Jatt should be relayed to a global audience, according to Bilal Lashari.

The cast of The Legend of Maula Jatt is now enjoying the enormous 150 crore plus numbers at the box office, and the movie is still playing in theaters with great success!

It should be noted that with the resurgence of the industry, these are the highest numbers for box office success in Pakistani cinema.

