The Legend of Maula Jatt broke records by earning over 150 crore worldwide

The most expensive movie to come out of Pakistan is The Legend of Maula Jatt, which stars Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Fawad Khan. It is without a doubt the largest worldwide release for Pakistan to date.

Even though it isn’t currently showing in every cinema in the nation, the movie opened to standing-room-only crowds on October 13th and made record-breaking numbers on day one.

On its first day, it made 4.4 crores locally and 4.9 crores overseas for a total of 9.3 crores.

The movie earned more than 50 crores worldwide over its prolonged weekend.

This action-fantasy film reportedly shattered box office records on its first weekend. The Legend of Maula Jatt has amassed more than $500,000 to date. The movie has made $355,000 from 79 screenings in the UK, placing it at number 9 on the rankings. The movie made $290,000 and $235,000, respectively, in the US and Canada. On the other side, it brought in $160,000 in Australia. The Pakistani film is currently trending at No. 6 in Canada and Australia, while it debuted at No. 1 in the United Arab Emirates after grossing more than $515,000 there.

The Legend of Maula Jatt debuted in 25 regions across the globe, including Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and South East Asia, and it has amassed a total worldwide revenue of $2.3 million.

The movie starring Gohar Rasheed and Humaima Malick made 80 crores in its first week of distribution worldwide.

These numbers have broken records and surpass the lifetime box office earnings of every Pakistani film. The second weekend has started, and The Legend of Maula Jatt is ready to break more records.

Its second-weekend sales provided the sector fresh hope. Following its second weekend’s earnings, the magnum-opus exceeded the historically high 100 crore mark. It was the first Pakistani feature film to ever accomplish this goal.

TLOMJ keeps on winning as it becomes the first Pakistani production to reach the PKR150 crore milestone globally.

The news was released via the movie’s official social media accounts. “Setting a new record for Pakistani cinema with 150 Crore, The Legend of Maula Jatt is dominating the global box office!”

The Laal Singh Chaddha and South Indian blockbuster RRR’s box office receipts in Britain were surpassed by the Bilal Lashari film, according to information provided earlier this month on the official Instagram account of TLOMJ.

“Another day, another accomplishment!” the message stated. In just 17 days, The Legend of Maula Jatt outperformed RRR, the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022. Recently, it was revealed that in just 13 days, Pakistan’s most expensive film has outperformed Laal Singh Chaddha, which starred Aamir Khan, in the UK.

Maula Jatt, a movie published by Moviegoers Entertainment, reportedly made £44,149 (about Rs11.5 million) in its sixth weekend, according to the British film publication Screen Daily. As its run continues at 54.6 percent, its performance has decreased significantly more than many rivals, bringing the movie to approximately £1.3 million (Rs340 million). That is more than this year’s Tamil epic Ponniyan Selvan: I’s £1.26 million (Rs329 million).

The Legend of Maula Jatt earned $7.8 million (Rs1.7 billion) at the global box office in the first four weeks after its debut, making it the highest-grossing Punjabi movie ever, according to the account’s official Instagram.

The first teaser for the film was released in 2019, and it managed to elicit a resounding response from audiences all over the world thanks to its enormous cinematic scope, excellent star cast, and massive production.

