Disenchanted sequel to Disney’s Enchanted is released

The long-awaited Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted, debuts on Disney+ this Friday. In order to maintain enthusiasm among viewers while they wait for Giselle and her friends and family to return, Disney has begun posting movie clips. The most recent clip, which stars Gabriella Baldacchino as Morgan and Amy Adams as Giselle, is (literally) music to our ears.

As movers do their work in the background, the clip appears to be from the beginning of the film. Due to the family’s relocation, Morgan is having a difficult time adjusting to her new environment. Giselle expresses sympathy for her and reveals that she, too, has experienced a similar circumstance. Giselle, however, who is always the source of positivity, is aware of just what Morgan needs to brighten up. Unfortunately for Morgan, she is also aware of what will happen next. Then Giselle starts singing, and despite Morgan’s initial displeasure, she eventually lets herself be carried away by the melody. There is still plenty of time to see if Giselle drags other people along with her because it isn’t the entire song.

The Oscar-nominated duo Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz are back to write the music and lyrics for Disenchanted, a musical like its predecessor. The musical part was hinted at but not fully developed in prior trailers. The newest trailer for the movie features music for the first time expressly. It maintains the joyful and lighthearted tone viewers will recognise from Enchanted, which keeps the sequel true to its roots.

The events of Disenchanted occur 15 years after those of Enchanted. Giselle got her happily ever after, or so she believed, and she is now wed to Robert (Patrick Dempsey). The family now includes a newborn child as well as a teenaged Morgan. Giselle, who has become bored with city life, decides to uproot the family in quest of a new beginning. They consequently relocate to Monroeville, a suburban community where Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph), a resident, finds it challenging for Giselle to acclimatise. Giselle asks Andalasia for assistance in her desperate attempt to reclaim the magic. The town, Andalasia, and Giselle’s happiness all at risk if her scheme goes wrong, though.

From a narrative by J. David Stem, Richard LaGravenese, and David N. Weiss, Brigette Hales adapted it for the cinema. Adam Shankman served as the film’s executive producer and director. Adams, Barry Josephson, and Barry Sonnenfeld served as producers, and Sunil Perkash and Jo Burn served as executive producers. Maya Rudolph, Jayma Mays, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Griffin Newman, Yvette Nicole Brown, Oscar Nuez, Ann Harada, Michael McCorry Rose, Kolton Stewart, and James Monroe Iglehart are included in the supporting cast.

