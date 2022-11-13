“The Lying Life of Adults” trailer highlights family complications

Netflix has released the trailer of The Lying Life of Adults.

The six-part series will be set in Naples in the 1990s.

It follows Giovanna, played by Giordana Marengo, on a quest for self-awareness.

The first teaser trailer for Netflix’s most recent adaptation of the author’s work, The Lying Life of Adults, has been released. Fans of Elena Ferrante, assemble because we have some exciting news.

Girlhood and womanhood will be highlighted in the six-part limited series adaptation from the streamer, which will be set against the backdrop of Naples in the 1990s.

The trailer opens with Giordana Marengo’s character Giovanna embarking on a quest for self-awareness. When she hears her father tell her mother, “She’s starting to look like my sister,” she knows this is the direction she must go.

“Oh, come on,” the mother responds. She is an evil person! Giovanni has travelled across Naples from his house to visit Vittoria, who is said to be his obscene aunt (Valeria Golino). There is a lot for Aunt Vittoria to unpack.

What similarities exist between the two? What had her father seen that so disgusted him? Was aunt Vittoria genuinely lovely or ugly? Young Giovanna’s arrival makes it very evident that, at its essence, beauty is mostly a matter of the heart. The seemingly absent aunt recalls her niece and the bracelet she gave birth to right away.

As the two begin to get to know one another, aunt Vittoria makes an unexpected suggestion about staying grounded. “Gianni, check them out. Look attentively at your parents, she advises. “If not, you’ll get lost,” she said.

Giovanna, the young Gianni’s aunt, confides in her that her parents “think you are ugly and unpleasant,” and that they are afraid of the parallels between the two of them. Vittoria makes her niece smile as another evidence that true beauty comes from inside.

She continues by imparting sound advice on what it really means to make the journey from girlhood to womanhood. If you want to mature, if you want to become a lady, she advises. “You have to trip and injure yourself.”

Giovanna is suffering, getting into a fistfight, and she is living “a story that wasn’t mine,” the teaser continues. A tale “never actually begun” and “that nobody had bothered to finish.”

Although her aunt provided a little more stability than her parents did, it appears that all adults still share the same flaw—they lie. Why did you mislead me, Auntie? Giovanna queries. Unexpectedly, Aunt Vittoria replied, “Because it was a wonderful lie.”

Edoardo De Angelis is the showrunner and co-writer of The Lying Life of Adults with Laura Paolucci and Francesco Piccolo. Ferrante, the author of the book, is a member of that group. Alessandro Preziosi and Pina Turco, who play Giovanna’s parents, are part of the series’ cast in addition to Marengo and Golino.

Below, you can read the official Netflix synopsis and watch the trailer:

After the joyful one of childhood, two consanguineous Naples are in search of a new face, but they fear and hate one another: the Naples above, which has given itself a fine mask, and the Naples below, which pretends to be excessive, trivial. Giovanna fluctuates between high and low, falling sometimes and climbing other times. She is perplexed by the fact that, either way, the city seems to have no solution or way out.

