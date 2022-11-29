‘The Mean One’ trailer shows a killer side to Dr. Suess’ character

The Mean One is an adaptation of Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

The film stars David Howard Thornton as a murderous version of The Grinch.

Steven LaMorte directs and The Mean One will hit cinemas this December.

A new trailer for the bizarre, unauthorised horror adaptation of Dr. Seuss’s beloved book How the Grinch Stole Christmas! has just arrived in a year full of unlikely horror films.

Steven LaMorte directs the movie and also writes the screenplay. The movie will hit theatres this December, just in time for the holidays.

The trailer is full of camp, implying that this film will be so bad it’s good fare that it will be a riot with the right audience.

The trailer begins with the classic scene of Cindy Lou Who (renamed Cindy You-Know-Who) walking down her home’s staircase to find The Grinch disguised as Santa.

When The Grinch attacks Cindy Lou’s mother, the scene becomes terrifying. Cindy Lou is traumatised by the Christmas holiday 20 years later, according to the trailer.

When she returns to Newville, she inquires about the “Christmas Killer,” who has never been apprehended. The murderous Grinch returns to Newville to hunt down several victims, but Cindy Lou will not go down without a fight.

While the trailer makes the horror film appear to be B-movie fare, it appears to be a funny slasher parody and one of the most classic Christmas stories of all time.

The Mean One is one of a number of upcoming horror films based on classic children’s properties that have since entered the public domain.

Among these are Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which is set to hit theatres on February 15, 2023, as well as Bambi: The Reckoning and Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare. The Mean One will be released theatrically by Atlas Film Distribution.

The Mean One also stars Krystle Martin, Saphina Chanadet, Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler, Amy Schumacher, and Christopher Sanders, in addition to Thornton.

The movie will be released in theatres on December 9. Check out the synopsis and official trailer after the jump:

“One Christmas Eve, in a sleepy mountain town, Cindy’s mother is killed and her Christmas stolen by the Mean One, a bloodthirsty green grouch in a red Santa suit. 20 years later, Cindy returns to Newville, where the monster launches another bloody reign of terror that threatens to destroy Christmas. Now Cindy’s got a bold new purpose: trapping and killing The Mean One.”

