The Menu’s featurette teases Ralph Fiennes’ mad chef horrors

The Menu is one of the most intriguing horror movies to end 2022.

A new featurette previews the horrors to come.

The movie stars Ralph Fiennes, Nicholas Hoult, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

Advertisement

The Menu, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Ralph Fiennes, is one of the most intriguing horror movies to end 2022.

The terrifying movie focused on food will be released later this month, and now we have a brand-new featurette that previews the horrors to come.

With so many memorable original genre treats available in 2022, horror fans have had plenty to eat. The end of the Halloween season does not, however, mean that there is nothing else on this year’s horror menu.

Director Mark Mylod describes Fiennes’ “mad chef” character as someone who “wants to go out in flames” in the brief featurette.

Fiennes himself discussed the strange and dark layers that are found throughout this three-course meal from hell while referring to his character as a disturbing figure and a psychopath.

The featurette is cut together with some disturbing imagery showing our mad chef stalking Taylor-Margot Joy’s and smiling creepily into the camera.

Advertisement

If that wasn’t enough to get horror fans excited, Taylor-Joy also described the film’s style as a “completely different kind of horror.”

A group of characters, including our main couple, played by Taylor-Joy and Hoult, are invited to a remote island to dine at a posh restaurant in this classic Hammer horror movie setup.

While the previous trailers suggested that this movie would be an eccentric horror comedy along the lines of Ready or Not, this featurette emphasizes the fact that it is in fact a disturbing genre production.

Taylor-Joy has earned the title of horror royalty in recent years thanks to films like The Witch, Last Night in Soho, Split, and Thoroughbreds. The young actress’s upcoming role in The Menu appears to be another genre-defining one.

However, it also seems that Fiennes’ crazy chef will be the upcoming iconic horror antagonist. With roles in incredible movies like The Grand Budapest Hotel, Skyfall, The Hurt Locker, The Dig, and The King’s Man, Fiennes has long been recognised as one of the greatest actors in the world.

He also has a tonne of experience playing villains thanks to his iconic performance as Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter series.

Advertisement

Horror is the one genre the well-known actor hasn’t really dabbled in. Fiennes has the chance to use the skills he acquired in Harry Potter to terrify horror audiences in The Menu.

On November 18, The Menu will unleash its gastronomic carnage in theatres. According to all reports and reviews so far, this appears to be one of the most entertainingly bizarre horror misadventures this year.

The movie also stars John Leguizamo, Aimee Carrero, Janet McTeer, Paul Adelstein, and Rob Yang in addition to Fiennes, Taylor-Joy, and Hoult.

You can watch the brand-new “Horror” featurette for The Menu below to get ready for this horrible meal:

Also Read “All Quiet on the Western Front” video takes fans to Battlefield Netflix's Twitter account gives a behind-the-scenes look. At filming World War I...

Advertisement