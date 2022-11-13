‘The Most Beautiful Flower:’ Esmeralda leads coming-of-age series

‘The Most Beautiful Flower’ a series on Netflix just debuted a trailer.

The program, which features Esmeralda Soto, centres on the stylish.

And gorgeous Mich as she struggles to deal with high school.

Advertisement

‘The Most Beautiful Flower’ (La Flor Más Bella), a forthcoming Spanish-language series on Netflix, just debuted a trailer.

The program, which features Esmeralda Soto, centres on the stylish and gorgeous Mich as she struggles to deal with high school and all of its confusing social norms, cultural customs, and romantic octagons.

Mich is committed to becoming the best version of herself, even though she has no real idea what she is doing. She does this with confidence, passion, and a lot of love for herself.

Mich says, “I’m Mich. I’m fabulous. I’m popular. Okay, I’m not all that yet. But I’m about to make it.”

The remaining portion of the trailer follows her various antics as she attempts to become more well-known and is eventually recognised for the amazing person that she is.

You can hear Mich’s pals telling her, “You are not a blue-eyed warrior. You are not a size zero. You’re beautiful,” at one point in the film.

Advertisement

When Mich is later introduced to a strange new student named Majo, with whom she develops a romantic interest, her love life takes on a difficult turn.

The following clip features Mich dramatically exclaiming, “Oy, octágono amoroso!” or “Love octagon!” A charming coming-of-age tale with plenty of romance, comedy, and drama is promised in the trailer.

The Mexican comedian Michelle Rodriguez, who also acts as the series’ co-creator together with scriptwriter Fernanda Eguiarte (Don’t Blame Karma! ), was the series’ inspiration when she was a teenager.

The series sends a message on the significance of overcoming labels, believing in yourself, and learning how to shine in order to achieve your goals by putting a comedic spin on actual struggles that kids encounter.

The show stars Soto, Isabel Yudice, Alicia Velez, Michelle Olvera, Luis Fernando Pea, Germán Bracco, and others and is set in the energetic Xochimilco, Mexico.

Executive produced by Jaime Davila, Diana Mejia-Jones, and Wendy Cortez, it is directed by Salvador Espinosa and Rodriguez.

Advertisement

There will be ten episodes in the entire series, each lasting 30 minutes. Although the series is in Spanish, English dubbing and subtitles will also be offered.

La Flor Más Bella, often known as The Most Beautiful Flower, makes its Netflix debut on December 7.

Below, you can see the official trailer, poster, and synopsis:

Synopsis:

Mich is curvy, self-assured, and has amazing hair, and she is well aware of her greatness. If only it were that simple, she just needs to convince everyone at school to see it. This hilarious comedy was written by comedian Michelle Rodriguez, who was raised in the Mexican city of Xochimilco.

Advertisement

Also Read The 4K UHD Blu-ray release date for “The Son of the Stars” The Son of the Stars is slated for release in the US....