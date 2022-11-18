“The Old Way”: Nicolas Cage portrays gunslinger seeking revenge

Nicolas Cage will play a gunslinger out for vengeance in the movie.

Saban revealed the movie’s official trailer in advance of its premiere.

Nicolas Cage has done it all in his career, With the exception of acting in a western. This changes in January when The Old Way from Saban Films premieres, including his debut part in the genre.

Advertisement

Cage will play a gunslinger out for vengeance in the movie. Saban revealed the movie’s official trailer in advance of its premiere.

Colton Briggs, played by Nicolas Cage as the cold-blooded gunslinger, is a family man who comes out of retirement after his wife is killed by outlaws.

Ryan Kiera Armstrong’s character, Colton, and his 12-year-old daughter are still in danger, so he decides to exact revenge and put an end to the outlaws once and for all.

He collaborates with his daughter and instructs her in the use of a firearm, though, rather than doing it alone.

The trailer opens with a man explaining to Colton’s daughter how her mother changed Colton from a party animal to a family man, emphasising how significant the change was and why her passing had such an effect.

It introduces Colton’s brutality as a gunslinger and teases the action and bloodshed that will be in the movie. Viewers can also observe some of his characteristics in his daughter, who is eager to assist Colton and pick up whatever lessons he has to offer — which, based on some of their encounters, appears to be quite a bunch.

Advertisement

The trailer’s visuals depict the well-known Western setting as well as the Briggs’ house, the town, and various landscapes.

The Old Way was produced by Brett Donowho and written by Carl W. Lucas (The Wave) (Acts of Violence). Producing studio was Saturn Films, and the cast included Donowho, Cage, Sasha Yelaun, Robert Paschall Jr., R. Bryan Wright, Micah Haley, and Johnny Remo.

Lucas, Joshua Bunting, David Haring, Christian Mercuri, Mehrdad Moayedi, and Fred Roos are executive producers. The movie also features Noah Le Gros, Clint Howard, Kerry Knuppe, Nick Searcy, and Shiloh Fernandez in addition to Cage and Armstrong.

Cage previously told Deadline the following about his role in the upcoming western:

“After 43 years in cinema, I’m only now being invited to the important and storied genre of the Western with both ‘The Old Way’ and ‘Butcher’s Crossing.’

Being born and raised in the West, this is another good match and long overdue. I’m excited and compelled by the complex characters of both Briggs and Miller, and to find new ground to play at 57 is indeed galvanizing.”

Advertisement

The Old Way debuts in cinemas on January 2, 2023, and on January 13 it is available on premium video on demand and premium digital platforms. the trailer is below:

Also Read Pedro Pascal is a cast member of comedy film “The Uninvited” Pedro Pascal, Walton Goggins, Elizabeth Reaser and Lois Smith already attached. Documentarian...