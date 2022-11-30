The ‘Shrinking’ trailer features Jason Segel and Harrison Ford breaking rules

It stars Jason Segel as a therapist who decides to ditch his training to tell his clients how he really feels.

The 10-episode comedy series will premiere on January 27, 2023.

Apple TV+ has released a brand-new trailer for Harrison Ford and Jason Segel’s upcoming comedy show Shrinking. The series will start on Apple TV+ on January 27, 2023, with a two-episode premiere. Each Friday after that, a new episode will be released.

In the upcoming 10-episode comedy series, Segel plays a grieving therapist named Jimmy who decides to ditch his training and tell his clients how he really feels about them. Even though all of his training and ethics go out the window, he ends up making a big difference in the lives of his clients, which leads to changes in his own life. The series also features Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie, and Lukita Maxwell, in addition to Segel and Ford.

The new teaser trailer doesn’t tell us much about the story or the characters. Instead, it shows the cast jumping on a trampoline while a light blue wall behind them shows bits of text. The main line that plays in the background is “Sometimes you have to break down to break through.” The teaser ends with Segel standing on the trampoline as Ford walks in and looks up at him.

Segel is one of the show’s creators and executive producers, along with Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and Emmy Award-winning Ted Lasso star, writer, and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein. The three of them also wrote the script for the first episode, which is being directed by James Ponsoldt, who is also one of the show’s executive producers. Neil Goldman, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer are also in charge of making the show.

Warner Bros. Television and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions are in charge of making the show. This is Segel’s second time working with Apple TV+. He previously starred in the Apple Original Film The Sky is Everywhere. This is also the third time that Apple, Lawrence, and Warner Bros. Television have worked together. They previously made the hit show Ted Lasso and the upcoming drama series Bad Monkey.

