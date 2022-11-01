The View transforms a kid for Halloween into Will Smith’s slap

A young person wore a contentious Halloween costume on The View on October 31

The Oscars smack by Will Smith is still resonating with viewers.

A young person wore a contentious Halloween costume on The View on October 31 in response to the viral event. Several children were paraded out on set wearing “costumes inspired by this year’s biggest subjects” that covered both “horror stories and frightening situations” ranging from pop culture to politics in a segment titled “Boo Are You Wearing?” introduced by host Sarah Haines.

One teenage model had a gold bodysuit from head to toe with a crimson handprint painted over their cheek, making reference to the incident at the 2022 Academy Awards in March when Smith hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

(Smith later issued an apology on social media, calling his behavior “unacceptable and inexcusable” before condemning “violence in all of its forms” as “poisonous and destructive.”)

“We do not want to endorse violence of any kind, but we couldn’t help but talk about one of the hottest hot topics this year,” the talk show’s wardrobe supervisor Ashley Alderfer Kaufman told the audience as the child posed before the hosts. “So, we have our interpretation, we have an Oscars statue, we call this ‘The Oscars Slap,’ and he has a red face paint on the statue.”

Other newsworthy looks were influenced by the break-in at the Mar-a-Lago estate of former president Donald Trump, inflation, leaked images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of the upcoming Barbie movie, the discontinuation of Choco Tacos, and Dr. Oz’s widely publicised grocery shopping excursion.

The View’s headline-inspired fashion presentation appeared to irk some viewers, as evidenced by their comments on the show’s YouTube video.

“Honestly this was kinda creepy, and not in that good Halloween way,” one fan commented, while another “This segment was cringe worthy.” Some also pointed out that the child in the Oscar costume looked particularly unhappy and uncomfortable during the bit.

However, others found the costumes to be “hilarious,” with one fan commenting, “All in good fun. Don’t take this too seriously people, they were went to make us laugh, that is all.”

