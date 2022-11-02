The “volcanic temper” of King Charles can be traced back to his “lonely” boyhood

The father of two has “a volcanic temper… “He’s very capable of flying into rages.”

You could really trace so much about Charles back to his childhood, which was heartbreakingly lonely.

Charles has described his relationship with his mother by saying that she was cold and aloof and that his father was a bully who hectored him.

A royal author said that King Charles III has a “volcanic temper” because he had a “lonely” childhood.

“I think it’s very telling that Charles only spent, as a boy,… two 15-minute periods a day [with his parents],” he continued.

“When he had a tonsillectomy, when he had a very bad case of the flu, when he fell down the stairs and broke his ankle, when he had an emergency appendectomy at the age of 13, neither his mother nor his father visited him in the hospital.”