“The Walking Dead” series breaks AMC+ viewership records

Fans descended in droves to give The Walking Dead, AMC’s long-running zombie epic, a historic sendoff on the network’s nascent streaming service.

According to Variety, the November 20 airing of the “Rest in Peace” finale resulted in the single-best viewing day in AMC+’s history.

The finale also became the single most-watched episode on the platform since its October 2020 launch, though exact numbers are unknown.

The linear ratings for the finale were strong, though not at the level of the series’ peak, and these streaming ratings follow suit.

The Walking Dead finished its run as the #2 cable drama on television among viewers aged 18-49 and 25-54. According to Nielsen’s Live + 3 Day data, the finale attracted 3.1 million viewers overall, up 36% from the previous episode.

Even the aftershow, Talking Dead, experienced a sharp increase, with more than twice the number of viewers as the previous episode.

It’s another strong episode of a show that was renowned for shattering cable records. The post-apocalyptic series followed a group of survivors and their frantic efforts to survive in a world overrun by the undead for eleven seasons.

With a then-network high of 5.35 million viewers, it all began when Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) awoke from a coma to discover a world in ruins and a group of survivors in need of a leader.

After that, the show experienced a record-breaking 75-episode run with 10 million or more viewers, peaking at an astounding 17.29 million viewers for the Season 5 premiere.

The programme would experience a sharp decline as time went on, but its influence on AMC and the cable industry is still significant because, when it was at its peak, it was a cultural touchstone.

The series’ final significant achievement was announced in a statement by Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios:

What a great conclusion to the ‘zombie show’ that kicked off on Halloween night in 2010 and went on to become the most successful series in the history of cable television. To celebrate this extraordinary series for more than three hours at a live event with thousands of the fans who have driven this series since the beginning was a perfect way to end the flagship series while, at the same time, sharing our collective excitement for the stories and worlds yet to be explored in this growing and vibrant franchise.

AMC is now concentrating on a slew of spinoffs exploring the world of the dead since the parent series has been definitively put to rest.

Despite the fact that Fear the Walking Dead is entering its eighth season, there has recently been a strong focus on projects that feature the beloved characters from the storied run of the main series.

The first teaser for The Walking Dead: Dead City recently surfaced, showcasing Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie in a post-apocalyptic, cut-off Manhattan.

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will see Norman Reedus’ Daryl return as he journeys to a new frontier in France.

A spinoff with Danai Gurira as Michonne and Lincoln’s return as Rick is also in the works, with the latter writing and serving as co-creator. The recently broadcast anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead is not included in this.

On AMC+, The Walking Dead is currently available to stream in its entirety. However, there is still a lot to learn about this universe.

See the Dead City teaser video down below.

