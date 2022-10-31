This is what Oprah Winfrey said regarding weight loss products

Oprah warned her supporters not to fall victim to fraud companies.

Oprah Winfrey shared a video on Instagram clarifying that she does not endorse “edible weight loss gummies”.

The former talk show host stated in a short video, “I don’t want you all taken advantage of by people misusing my name”. Advertisement

Recently, Oprah Winfrey avoided endorsing any weight loss product and even warned her supporters against “falling victim to companies” that use her “name and image” to sell these goods.

Sunday, Oprah shared a video on Instagram clarifying that she does not endorse the online sale of “edible weight loss gummies” bearing her name.

The former talk show host stated in a short video, “I have nothing to do with weight loss gummies or diet pills and I don’t want you all taken advantage of by people misusing my name.”

She shared the video with the message, “Fraud alert! Please don’t buy any weight loss gummies with my picture or name on them.”

“There have been social media ads, emails, and fake websites going out and I want you to hear it straight from me, that I have nothing to do with them. Please don’t be taken advantage of and don’t give your personal information to them,” she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

Also Read Oprah Winfrey talks about her knee surgery in 2021: ‘I Literally Could Not Lift My Leg’ Oprah Winfrey is an American talk show host. The media mogul shared...