This is what Oprah Winfrey said regarding weight loss products

This is what Oprah Winfrey said regarding weight loss products

Articles
This is what Oprah Winfrey said regarding weight loss products

American talk show host Oprah Winfrey

  • Oprah warned her supporters not to fall victim to fraud companies.
  • Oprah Winfrey shared a video on Instagram clarifying that she does not endorse “edible weight loss gummies”.
  • The former talk show host stated in a short video, “I don’t want you all taken advantage of by people misusing my name”.
Recently, Oprah Winfrey avoided endorsing any weight loss product and even warned her supporters against “falling victim to companies” that use her “name and image” to sell these goods.

Sunday, Oprah shared a video on Instagram clarifying that she does not endorse the online sale of “edible weight loss gummies” bearing her name.

The former talk show host stated in a short video, “I have nothing to do with weight loss gummies or diet pills and I don’t want you all taken advantage of by people misusing my name.”

She shared the video with the message, “Fraud alert! Please don’t buy any weight loss gummies with my picture or name on them.”

“There have been social media ads, emails, and fake websites going out and I want you to hear it straight from me, that I have nothing to do with them. Please don’t be taken advantage of and don’t give your personal information to them,” she added.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Oprah (@oprah)

