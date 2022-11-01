Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s unseen bold dance videos for “Dilbar Song”

5 Times Alizeh Shah makes us drool with her killing beauty
Alizeh Shah has been in the gossip for her dressing and dance...
Alizeh Shah, a social media sensation and most trending personality, has been in the news for her daring outfits and dance videos that quickly caught the attention of netizens and went viral.
Earlier, some of her dance videos went viral on social media, and fans are gushing over them.
Let’s have a look at her dance videos to the popular song “Dilbar”:
In the videos, Shah can be seen dancing her heart out to the popular Indian song Dilbar.
She has 3.7 million followers on her Instagram account and she gained popularity for her acting skills as she worked in various drama series such as Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Ishq Tamasha, Hoor Pari, Jo Tu Chahey, and many more.
