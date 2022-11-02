Throwback: Hareem Shah viral swimming videos

Hareem Shah is a well-known social media celebrity who frequently receives negative feedback from internet users. Her images and videos soon gained popularity on social media.

A throwback video of the TikTok celebrity swimming in the pool is becoming viral online. On Instagram, Hareem Shah posted a video of herself swimming.

She can be seen swimming in the pool in a black tee shirt in the video. Hareem had previously declared her victory over the female TikTok star of the year award on Instagram.

Check the video here:

Advertisement

Also Read Throwback: Alizeh Shah’s Dance moves set the Internet on fire Alizeh Shah Dance moves has taken the internet by storm. She has...