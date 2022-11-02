Advertisement
Throwback to Fawad Khan and Sadaf Fawad's loved-up viral video

Articles
Throwback to Fawad Khan and Sadaf Fawad’s loved-up viral video

Fawad Khan and Sadaf Fawad are the most well-known and exceptional couple. They continue to emerge in breathtakingly stunning and starry fashion. This retro video makes them tilt their entire heads toward her, and this couple never fails to attract our attention.

On social media, a vintage clip of Fawad Khan and Sadaf Fawad is trending. The wedding celebration in the video shows Fawad Khan interacting with guests while mostly focused on styling his wife’s hair. He literally doesn’t give a damn about the people and is only interested in setting her hair. This handsome, chocolatey, and charming hero never misses an opportunity to win our hearts all over again.

 

In this lovely video, my all-time favorite pair is so radiant. Fawad Khan couldn’t keep his eyes off Sadaf since she is absolutely stunning. Both Sadaf Fawad and her apparel line are doing a great job of grabbing the show.

Fawad Khan has established a noteworthy and unrivaled reputation in both Bollywood and Lollywood. His popularity and excellent performances in Bollywood films have elevated him to the position of their favorite crush. Recently, another video got our attention. In it, Resham, who was attending a ceremony, ignored Sadaf and moved ahead to greet Fawad Khan. Sadaf found Resham’s action to be rather unsettling. Everyone has been awestruck by Fawad Khan’s incredible performances.

